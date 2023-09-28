AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South African anti-apartheid stalwart Aziz Pahad dies at 82
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress party pay tribute to Pahad.
South African anti-apartheid stalwart Aziz Pahad dies at 82
Aziz Pahad seen here addressing reporters in Pretoria March 1, 2004. / Others
September 28, 2023

South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad has died, his family and the ruling African National Congress Party (ANC) announced. He was 82.

Pahad passed away on Wednesday evening at his home in Johannesburg. His brother Essop Pahad, also a veteran of struggle against white minority rule, died in July.

The ANC said it will remember Pahad as a patriot, freedom fighter, and servant of the people throughout his life.

“He was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat, and a strategist who served as a member of parliament and deputy minister for international relations from 1994 to 2008,’’ it added.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his deepest condolences, saying “Aziz Pahad worked for our freedom during his decades in exile in the United Kingdom, Angola and Zambia – a period during which he played a diversity of roles including as a member of the ANC's Revolutionary Council and the Political Military Committee."

He described Pahad as a "consummate diplomat" not only in the service of South Africa, but in support of causes for freedom and justice elsewhere in the world, notably advocating the plight of the Palestinian people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us