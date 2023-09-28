AFRICA
2 MIN READ
'Common sense' prevailed, Uganda's Museveni says on AFCON bid
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said "common sense" prevailed when selecting the AFCON 2027 hosts.
'Common sense' prevailed, Uganda's Museveni says on AFCON bid
It will be the first time for any of the three East African nations to host the AFCON games. / Photo: AFP
September 28, 2023

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said "common sense" led AFCON organisers to award East Africa the 2027 hosting rights.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania had placed a joint bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) games, and their application was successful. An announcement of their approved bid was made on Wednesday.

A joint hosting bid by Nigeria and Benin, who were competing against the three East African nations, was unsuccessful.

"Common sense showed even the assessors, I am sure, that that Pan-African effort was, logically, the most attractive (parameter), apart from any other considerations. We can only benefit more if we extend this logic to other areas,” Museveni said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

"Also, pooling together the sports infrastructure, e.g. stadia, made our bid more attractive," he added.

'Unimpeachable' decision

"I salute the African sporting authorities for this logically unimpeachable decision. May God bless East Africa, may God bless its people."

On Wednesday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu ordered the country’s sports ministry to "make adequate preparations, including completing the construction of two modern stadia in Arusha and Dodoma."

"I congratulate everyone who worked hard to ensure our joint bid sails through," she said on X.

Kenya’s William Ruto said the successful hosting bid has "put to shame people who doubted the region’s chances of hosting AFCON games in 2027."

"We will mobilise resources, we will mobilise every person and every sector to make sure that we deliver a world-class football event in 2027," Ruto said in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Morocco won the rights to host the AFCON 2025 games.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us