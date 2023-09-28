Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas to Moldova via pipeline starting October 1, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) announced.

The agreement between BOTAS and Moldova's East Gas Energy Trading will cover the daily export of 2 million cubic metres of natural gas to Moldova.

BOTAS Chairman and General Manager Burhan Ozcan and East Gas Energy Trading Company General Manager Nicolai Gaborak signed the agreement on Thursday.

BOTAS continues to support Europe's energy supply security with the export agreements it has made one after another, the company said in a press release.

Over the previous months, Türkiye entered into agreements to send gas to neighbouring countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

"BOTAS continues to make new export agreements by taking advantage of its infrastructure investments, advanced transmission system, geographical location and the advantages provided by this strong infrastructure," the company said.