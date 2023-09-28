AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US offers $5m reward for information on Shabaab leader
The United States government has offered a $5 million reward for a top al-Shabaab leader.
Repeated terrorist attacks have left many people dead in Somalia and the neighbouring countries. / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2023

The State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information on Abukar Ali Adan, the deputy leader of the Somalia-based militant group, al-Shabaab.

“Up to $5 Million for Info on Abukar Ali Adan. Help us find this terrorist key leader. Help us stop this terrorist key leader,” the Rewards for Justice programme said.

"In January 2018, the Department of State designated Abukar Ali Adan as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224 which imposes strict sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States," it said on its website.

Since being established in 2006, the militant group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Africa, particularly Somalia, Uganda and Kenya.

Deadly attacks

It claimed responsibility for the July 11, 2010, suicide bombings in Kampala, Uganda, which killed more than 70 victims, including one American.

An attack on the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi in 2013 left more than 60 dead and nearly 200 wounded.

In 2008, the US designated the group a foreign terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
