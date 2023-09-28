BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
SA wholesaler to sell loss-making subsidiary in Poland
South African wholesaler SPAR has announced that it will sell its Polish subsidiary over poor results.
SA wholesaler to sell loss-making subsidiary in Poland
SPAR is a leading wholesaler in South Africa. / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2023

SPAR Group plans to sell its loss-making business in Poland, the South African grocery retailer and wholesaler said on Thursday, as it reported a 10.6% rise in turnover for the first 47 weeks of its financial year.

At 1000 GMT, shares in SPAR, which also operates in Switzerland and parts of the United Kingdom, were up 9.8% at 111.59 rand.

"Having evaluated and considered all options, the board believes that it is in the best interests of the group and shareholders to engage in a process to dispose of its interests in Poland," the company said in a statement.

After buying a controlling stake in Polish deli and supermarket chain Piotri Pawel group in 2019, SPAR has been working to turn that business around by attracting retail customers with better rebates, closing loss-making stores and rolling out new ones in new areas, like fuel forecourts.

Mixed results

But last year, it said the uptake from retailers had not been improving quickly enough to deliver the required levels of profitability.

In its half-year results in June, SPAR said growth in retailer loyalty and a reduction in operating losses at the Polish business were encouraging.

In the 47 weeks to August 25, SPAR Poland, which contributes 2.4 billion rand ($125 million), or about 1.8%, to group turnover, increased sales by 5% due to improved retailer loyalty, but offset by a reduction in the number of stores in the comparative period.

The group's biggest revenue maker, SPAR Southern Africa, reported sales growth of 5.9%, with sales increasing by 8.1% in its wholesale grocery business, benefiting also from a price hike of 10.1%.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us