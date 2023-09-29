Rescuers are working to reach 42 people trapped underground after a mine collapsed in northern Zimbabwe.

Five people have been brought to the surface so far at the mine in Chegutu, nearly 110 km from the capital, Harare, according to a statement by the Zimbabwe Miners Federation.

Officials of the federation have been sent to to establish the facts of the ground, the statement added.

People have been urged to be patient and wait for communication to come from the police, the ministry of Mines and other Government arms.

Mine accidents are common in the southern African country that sits on vast deposits of gold, diamond and Platinum.