The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in Somalia has announced that it apprehended a senior al-Shabaab operative responsible for procuring weapons and explosives from foreign sources to the terror group.

The spy agency said Sakaria Kamal, better known as Saki, is responsible for procuring weapons “solely to arm the Kharijite adversary and inflict harm upon the innocent Somali people.”

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group which is blamed for the insecurity in Somalia.

Kamal is a 28-year-old Somali who has been under surveillance for some time, according to a statement from NISA.

“Finally, NISA successfully apprehended him just as he was preparing to disappear and seek out the elusive hideouts of the Khawarij factions within Somalia,” it said.

Hope for justice

He was also accused of being the mastermind of a network involved in the illicit procurement of a military container from abroad.

Information Minister Daud Aweis said the arrest is a major victory against terrorism in the Horn of Africa nation.

“His arrest brings hope for justice and peace,”, he wrote on X.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council .

The terror group has increased attacks since the Somali president, who was elected for a second term last year, declared an "all-out war" on al-Shabaab.