AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia: Arrest of al-Shabaab's arms smuggler 'brings hope'
Sakaria Kamal, 28, has been under surveillance for some time, the authorities say.
Somalia: Arrest of al-Shabaab's arms smuggler 'brings hope'
Somali soldiers have been gaining territory against al-Shabaab militants. / Photo: Reuters
September 30, 2023

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in Somalia has announced that it apprehended a senior al-Shabaab operative responsible for procuring weapons and explosives from foreign sources to the terror group.

The spy agency said Sakaria Kamal, better known as Saki, is responsible for procuring weapons “solely to arm the Kharijite adversary and inflict harm upon the innocent Somali people.”

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group which is blamed for the insecurity in Somalia.

Kamal is a 28-year-old Somali who has been under surveillance for some time, according to a statement from NISA.

“Finally, NISA successfully apprehended him just as he was preparing to disappear and seek out the elusive hideouts of the Khawarij factions within Somalia,” it said.

Hope for justice

He was also accused of being the mastermind of a network involved in the illicit procurement of a military container from abroad.

Information Minister Daud Aweis said the arrest is a major victory against terrorism in the Horn of Africa nation.

“His arrest brings hope for justice and peace,”, he wrote on X.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council .

The terror group has increased attacks since the Somali president, who was elected for a second term last year, declared an "all-out war" on al-Shabaab.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us