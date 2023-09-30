AFRICA
Nigerian church choir kidnapped on way to burial
The group are members of Christ Apostolic Church and was headed to the burial of a church member on Friday.
Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria. Photo \ Reuters / Others
September 30, 2023

At least 25 church members of have been kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria's south-western state of Ondo, local media report quoting witnesses.

The group are members of the choir at Christ Apostolic Church and was headed to the burial of a church member on Friday afternoon, when they were waylaid by the gunmen and dragged to the bush.

A spokesperson of the state police is quoted as confirming that police was informed of an abandoned bus on the highway.

"The police anti-kidnapping squad and other tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the victims and arrest all involved in the crime," Funmi Odunlami told a local newspaper.

The West African country has been witnessing abductions carried out by criminals for profit.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
