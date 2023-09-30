SPORTS
Man City's perfect start ends, Man Utd slump to fourth defeat
The defeat at Molineux was City's second loss in five days, after Newcastle United dumped them out of the League Cup.
The defeat snapped Manchester City's  run of winning its opening six Premier League games of the season / Photo: Reuters
September 30, 2023

Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers ended champions Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season with a shock 2-1 home win on Saturday.

The defeat at Molineux was City's second loss in five days, after Newcastle United dumped them out of the League Cup, and dashed the leaders' hopes of stretching their season-opening run to seven league wins in a row.

A Ruben Dias own goal sent Wolves 1-0 up in the 13th minute, Pedro Neto's cross deflected in off the Portuguese player's knee, but Julian Alvarez levelled the score with a bending free kick past Jose Sa in the 58th.

Hwang restored the home side's lead on the counter-attack and against the run of play in the 66th by firing into the net from close range after a Matheus Cunha pass found him unmarked.

Unbeaten Arsenal

The defeat left City a point clear of unbeaten Arsenal at the top but in danger of being ousted by third-placed Liverpool, who were playing in the late game at Tottenham Hotspur.

The champions had conceded only three goals in their previous six matches.

Manchester United slumped to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season as an early Joachim Anderson strike earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Having tasted defeat in their previous home league match, against Brighton and Hove Albion, the below-par hosts again found themselves behind in the 25th minute as Anderson arrowed into the top corner.

Few chances

With plenty of time to find a leveler on home turf, clear-cut chances remained few and far between in the Manchester rain, with Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone enjoying a quiet afternoon.

Mason Mount missed United's clearest opening in the second half, with Palace seeing out a victory that moved the visitors up to ninth in the standings, one place above the 20-time top-flight champions.

With nine points and a -4 goal difference, this is Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games. The last time they suffered a worse start to a top-flight campaign was in 1989-90.

SOURCE:Reuters
