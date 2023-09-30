TEKNOFEST: Good time for inventors

The third edition of TEKNOFEST 2023, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, takes place in the country's city of Izmir. The five-day festival at the Cigli Airport features competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops, as visitors are able to experience vertical wind tunnels, simulations, and planetarium shows. A Cameroonian inventor describes it as ''an opportunity'' for many people like him.