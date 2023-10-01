Türkiye's ambassador to Washington has slammed an attack by Armenian protesters on Turkish and Azerbaijani officials in the US state of California, while Washington pledged to take all "appropriate steps" to protect the safety and security of Turkish diplomats.

"Our attorney has gathered essential information and documented videos [of attack]. We have also submitted these videos to the police," top Turkish diplomat in US, Hasan Murat Mercan, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Mercan said formal complaints have been filed with US authorities, along with the presentation of visual evidence.

The envoy affirmed Türkiye's commitment to pursuing the matter until resolution.

The statement came after an Armenian group launched verbal and physical attacks on Friday on participants, including Turkish and Azerbaijani diplomats and former US diplomats during a conference on Turkish diplomacy in Los Angeles with the sponsorship of Yunus Emre Institute and the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.

Mercan said attendees remained unresponsive as protesters vociferated.

"I believe this only fuelled their frustration and agitation. Their goal was to provoke a reaction, leading to chaos that would attract media coverage. Nevertheless, we stayed calm," said Mercan.

He said the conference had been announced days in advance.

"Various groups, including ANCA, Armenian activists, extremist factions, and youth organisations, have been attempting for days to obstruct this conference. They relentlessly shared their efforts on social media and even defaced our photos with crosses," he said.

"They exerted maximum pressure on the university administration to cancel the event, but the administration remained resolute in proceeding with the conference," added Mercan.

US reiterates 'firm commitment' to security of diplomats

Following opening speeches, a group of 11 Armenian students began protesting when Mercan began to speak. Another protester verbally abused Azerbaijan's Consul General in Los Angeles, Ramil Gurbanov.

The group's 10-minute protest was put to an end by campus security and police, who removed the group from the venue.

Throughout the conference, protesters gathered outside and tried to disrupt the program by making noise.

After the meeting, Seref Ates, head of the Yunus Emre Institute — which promotes Turkish culture and language abroad — as well as Türkiye's Los Angeles Religious Services Attaché Ismail Demirezen and Saner Ayar, an executive at television production company O3 Media, were physically and verbally attacked by demonstrators.

The event was also attended by Wilson Center Middle East Program head and former US Ambassador to Türkiye James Jeffrey, Yunus Emre Institute US Director Gokhan Coskun and several others who spoke at the conference.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson said: "We are working with LAPD [Los Angeles Police Department] to look into this matter."

"We reiterate our firm commitment to the security and safety of diplomats and will continue to take all appropriate step s to protect the safety and security of those that conduct diplomacy," the spokesperson added.