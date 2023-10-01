AFRICA
Tunisia blocks several irregular migration attempts
The government of Tunisia says it has blocked several attempts of illegal migration to Europe.
Tunisia and other North African countries are key routes used by irregular migrants to access Europe. / Photo: AA
October 1, 2023

Tunisia said on Sunday that it had foiled 52 irregular immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

In a statement, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said 1,004 people were arrested during a security operation on September 27-29 in the southern province of Sfax.

According to the statement, 216 Tunisians, 667 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, and 73 people from other nationalities were rounded up.

Sfax is a main route for illegal migrants to cross from Tunisia into Europe.

For years, North African countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants – mainly from sub-Saharan Africa – to reach Europe.

According to Tunisian authorities, over 37,000 irregular migrants had been arrested in 2022.

