TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Terrorists will never succeed in destroying Türkiye's peace: Erdogan
President Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's resilience against those attempting to disrupt its peace and security following a terrorist attack in which two police officers were injured in front of the General Directorate of Security in Ankara.
Terrorists will never succeed in destroying Türkiye's peace: Erdogan
The terrorist act in Ankara is a final flutters of terrorism, Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
October 1, 2023

Terrorists trying to destroy peace and security in Türkiye will never succeed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's remarks came after two police officers were injured when one of two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sunday morning.

In his opening speech to the new legislative year of the Parliament, Erdogan said today's terrorist act, in which two criminals were neutralised thanks to the timely intervention of the police, was a "final flutters of terrorism."

He added that the burden of instilling morale in terror groups with political calculations will be very heavy.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries when one of the two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Security Department, while the other terrorist was "neutralised" by security forces at the entrance.

The injured police officers are still being treated, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Turkish interior minister.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us