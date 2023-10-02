The weekend saw heated duels across the continent as African clubs battled to secure spots in the group stages of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League tournament.

Reigning champions of the CAF Confederation Cup, USM Alger survived a scare at home from a highly-spirited FUS Rabat in a North African derby to narrowly qualify.

The closely contested encounter was preceded by a 1-1 first-leg draw in Rabat.

However, it was the defending champions who showed their championship credentials in the second leg with a strong performance that saw the game conclude with a goalless stalemate for the Algerian giants to continue their title defence campaign.

USM Alger progressed because FUS Rabat failed to score away in the second-leg clash.

Tournament debutants Sekhukhune United from South Africa eliminated opponents Saint Eloi Lupopo from DR Congo after the match ended 1-1 to see the South Africans through to the group stages in their maiden appearance with a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

Rivers United, who are the only team from Nigeria in the CAF Group stage spot bouts, got a comfortable 2-0 victory at home over Burkina Faso’s Etoile Filante to see them advance on the same aggregate scoreline following their goalless away draw in the first leg.

In Angola, Academica do Lobito secured their place in the group stages with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home over Al Merreikh following a goalless stalemate in Sudan.

In Morocco, Wydad Casablanca continued their dominance over Hafia Conakry with a 3-0 second-leg win, sealing a 4-1 aggregate success.

Elsewhere, Tunisian powerhouse Esperance defeated Ivorian side AS Douanes 1-0 on aggregate to progress.

Mamelodi Sundowns safely navigated past Burundian minnows Bumamuru to reach the CAF Champions League group stage with a 6-0 aggregate win.

Qualifying will be completed on Monday when three-time quarter-finalists Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria defend a 3-1 lead at home to Bo Rangers from Sierra Leone.