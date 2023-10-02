AFRICA
Heavy rainfall causes houses to collapse in southwestern Libya
Heavy rainfall has caused several houses to collapse in southwestern Libya.
Schools were temporarily closed after heavy rainfall disrupted learning in southwestern Libya. / Photo: Reuters
October 2, 2023

Heavy rainfall in Libya’s southwestern city of Ubari have led to the collapse of several houses, according to its mayor on Monday.

“Schools were suspended in a number of areas in the city,” Ahmed Matko told Anadolu on Monday.

He said a number of people were injured in the rains that hit the city on Sunday, without giving an exact figure.

“Power went off in the city since Sunday as some power plants went out of service due to the rains,” Matko said.

"The city is unprepared against natural disasters due to a lack of resources,” he warned.

Eastern Libya floods

On Saturday, the Libyan National Meteorology Center warned that a thunderstorm is expected to strike Libya in the coming days.

Last month, more than 4,000 people were killed and thousands went missing when floods struck eastern Libya.

Derna was hardest hit by the deadly floods, causing the city's dams to burst, washing away homes and people.

