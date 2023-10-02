WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netherlands to pay citizens $5.8m over airport noise
The Dutch government will pay some 3,000 residents of Amsterdam a total of $5.8 million over noise pollution by the Schiphol Airport.
Netherlands to pay citizens $5.8m over airport noise
In 2020, people living near Schiphol Airport sued the Dutch government over noise emanating from the facility. / Photo: Reuters
October 2, 2023

Some 3,000 households around Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands will receive compensation totaling €5.5 million (over $5.8 million) due to the noise pollution, local media reported on Monday.

The government will pay compensation for noise pollution caused by the airport in Amsterdam between 2017 and 2019, the infrastructure ministry confirmed to broadcaster NOS.

The authorities failed to enforce noise pollution standards between 2017 and 2019, the report said.

Residents took the issue to court in 2020, and later it was ruled that they were eligible for compensation.

Most compensation amounts range between €50 and €2,200, the ministry said.

In April, the airport authorities announced a ban on night and private jet flights as of 2025 due to noise pollution.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us