Some 3,000 households around Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands will receive compensation totaling €5.5 million (over $5.8 million) due to the noise pollution, local media reported on Monday.

The government will pay compensation for noise pollution caused by the airport in Amsterdam between 2017 and 2019, the infrastructure ministry confirmed to broadcaster NOS.

The authorities failed to enforce noise pollution standards between 2017 and 2019, the report said.

Residents took the issue to court in 2020, and later it was ruled that they were eligible for compensation.

Most compensation amounts range between €50 and €2,200, the ministry said.

In April, the airport authorities announced a ban on night and private jet flights as of 2025 due to noise pollution.