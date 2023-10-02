AFRICA
New UN migration chief to visit Africa on inaugural trip
The new head of the International Organisation for Migration will visit three African countries on her inagural trip to the continent.
USA’s Amy Pope is the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration. / Photo: AFP
October 2, 2023

The new head of the UN's migration agency will visit Africa on her first official trip from October 8.

Amy Pope, who is the first woman to lead the International Organization for Migration, will be in Africa from Sunday to highlight the scale of migration on the continent.

She will then head to Brussels, Belgium as the 27-member EU bloc deals with an influx of migrant arrivals in Italy.

The American, who took office on October 1, will visit the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before meeting the country's officials. She will then travel to the neighbouring Kenya and Djibouti.

Migrant protection

"When we talk about migration in terms of the African continent, it is recognising that over 80 percent of the migration takes place in Africa," Pope said at a press briefing in Geneva on Monday, at a time when attention is increasingly being focused on migrants trying to reach Europe.

She also spoke of the large number of African migrants heading for the Gulf, highlighting "very, very troubling reports" about the treatment of migrants there.

"Ensuring that there is better protection and access for migrants to services in that context is important," she added.

The treatment of migrant workers who helped build the sites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar received a lot of publicity worldwide.

Free trade agreement

The NGO Human Rights Watch recently accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants attempting to enter the country from Yemen.

Riyadh denied the report as "politicised and misleading."

Pope will aim to discuss with the African Union the best way of guaranteeing the movement of people, in particular to support the free trade agreements promoted by the organisation.

SOURCE:AFP
