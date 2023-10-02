AFRICA
Niger welcomes Algeria mediation plan
Algeria says Niger's military rulers have accepted its proposal for talks aimed at finding a solution to the leadership crisis facing the country since President Mohamed Bazoum's ouster.
Niger’s Presidential Guard Commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani assumed presidential duties after the coup against Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023. / Photo: Niger Presidency / Others
October 2, 2023

Military leaders in Niger have accepted Algerian mediation and "a six-month transition plan", the foreign ministry in Algiers has said.

The West African nation has been governed for more than two months by a military regime which took power in July after deposing the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

"The Algerian government has received via the Nigerien ministry of foreign affairs a (statement of) acceptance of Algerian mediation aimed at promoting a political solution to the crisis in Niger," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tasked Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of launching discussions... with all stakeholders," the statement said.

Six-month transition period

The North African country, which borders Niger, had proposed in late August a transition period of up to six months, which would aim to "formulate political arrangements with the acceptance of all parties in Niger without excluding any party", Attaf said at the time.

In its Monday statement, Algiers said that "the acceptance of the Algerian initiative strengthens the prospect of a political solution to this crisis."

The mediation would "pave the way" toward a "peaceful" resolution of the crisis, it added, saying such an outcome is in the interest "of the entire region."

On August 6, Tebboune said Algeria "categorically" rejected any foreign military intervention in Niger.

SOURCE:AFP
