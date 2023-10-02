AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egyptian president announces third term bid
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has announced that he will seek a third term in office in the December presidential election.
Egyptian president announces third term bid
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is a career military officer. / Photo: AFP
October 2, 2023

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has announced that he will run for a third term in office.

Sisi, whose current six-year term ends in 2024, was widely expected to run again in the presidential polls, slated for December.

In a televised speech on Monday, Sisi said that he will seek a new presidential term.

The announcement came as thousands of Egyptians gathered in several squares in Egypt to show support for Sisi’s candidacy for a third term in office.

Egypt will hold its presidential election on December 10-12.

At least seven people declare interest

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on October 5-14, according to the country’s election authority.

Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race.

Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us