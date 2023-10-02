Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has announced that he will run for a third term in office.

Sisi, whose current six-year term ends in 2024, was widely expected to run again in the presidential polls, slated for December.

In a televised speech on Monday, Sisi said that he will seek a new presidential term.

The announcement came as thousands of Egyptians gathered in several squares in Egypt to show support for Sisi’s candidacy for a third term in office.

Egypt will hold its presidential election on December 10-12.

At least seven people declare interest

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on October 5-14, according to the country’s election authority.

Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race.

Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.