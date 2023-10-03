October 3, 2023
New malaria vaccine
The head of the World Health Organization WHO explains why the global health agency recommended a second malaria vaccine for children. The R21/Matrix-M vaccine developed by Britain's Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, has already been approved for use in Burkina Faso, Ghana and Nigeria. Malaria kills more than 600,000 people each year globally, most of them children in Africa.
