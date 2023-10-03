TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expects concrete steps from its friends against terrorism: Erdogan
In the wake of the PKK terrorist group's suicide bombing in Ankara, Erdogan expresses profound alarm at the ongoing tolerance shown to terrorist leaders despite substantial evidence.
Türkiye expects concrete steps from its friends against terrorism: Erdogan
Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital. / Photo: AA
October 3, 2023

Türkiye expects "concrete steps" from friendly countries against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We want to see concrete steps from our friends along with condemnation. It should be known that statements soothing us and condemning terrorism will not be a balm for our wounds," he said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Council of State's training centre.

Reminding that Türkiye has “sacrificed” thousands of people to terrorism, Erdogan said: "We truly cannot comprehend the tolerant attitude shown to the bloodthirsty killers."

"We cannot explain to ourselves or our nation the lack of any action against the terrorist leaders despite folders full of evidence," he said.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Interior Ministry building in the Turkish capital, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the attackers' links to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us