Ruto on Haiti gangs

Kenyan President William Ruto reacts to UN Security Council's approval for his country to deploy security forces and lead an international mission to fight deadly armed gangs in Haiti. The Kenya-led mission is expected to be funded by the United States. Gangas have been competing for control of Haiti as political vacuum lingers. A previous UN-backed international mission was marred by allegations of human rights abuse, sexual scandals and cholera spread.