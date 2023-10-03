Fourteen people have died following the closure of a dialysis centre in Ghana's capital Accra.

According to the Association of Persons Suffering from Renal Failure in the West African country, the victims succumbed to kidney-related complications after a renal unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was closed over equipment shortage.

Only patients in need of emergency dialysis services were attended to, the association said.

The renal unit was first shut in May, Ghana News Agency reports.

Michael Asante, a patient and member of the association, expressed his frustrations over the closure.

Hiked charges

"Up to date, patients have gone through turbulent times as we struggle to finance our treatment at private centres,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Monday.

"We have unfortunately lost 14 of our friends, and this has left us in constant fear if we will live to see tomorrow,” he added.

He also appealed to the government to remove import taxes on renal equipment, in addition to covering treatment costs under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"The government must ultimately revise policies on the NHIS to cover cost of dialysis or to heavily subsidise it," he added.

Since the closure of the renal unit, the cost of dialysis at Korle Bu hospital has increased from 380 Ghananian cedis ($32) to 765 ($65).