WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canada elects first black Speaker of House of Commons
Canada has elected its first-ever black Speaker of the House of Commons.
Canada elects first black Speaker of House of Commons
Canada's new House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has pledged to "restore order and respect" in the house. / Photo: Reuters
October 3, 2023

Canada marked a page in history on Tuesday by electing the first Black Speaker of the House of Commons.

Liberal MP Greg Fergus will replace Anthony Rota who resigned last week after inviting a former Second World War veteran who fought alongside the Nazis to attend the House during Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to parliament.

Rota said he was unaware of Varoslav Hunka’s Nazi connection, but when his past became known the blunder grabbed international headlines and was a huge embarrassment for Canada.

Fergus was one of seven lawmakers seeking to fill the speaker’s role which is essentially to control the conduct of MPs and guide the agenda and adjudicate debates.

'Restore order and respect'

Lawmakers routinely turn the chamber, as the House of Commons is known, into a bickering, nasty yelling match and engage in constant heckling.

Fergus said he hopes to restore order and respect to the chamber.

"Respect and decorum — I'm going to be working hard on this and I need all your help to make this happen," Fergus said from the speaker's chair in an address to lawmakers after being elected by secret ballot.

"Respect is a fundamental part of what we do here," he said. "We need to make sure that we treat each other with respect and we show Canadians that example. There can be no dialogue unless there's a mutual understanding of respect."

PM's remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hopes Fergus is successful in his quest.

"We elected you to help us be civil in our debates, to remind us we're all here for the same reason, which is to serve Canadians," said Trudeau.

While the speaker is a member of a political party – Fergus, for example, is an MP in Trudeau’s Liberal Party – the role is non-partisan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us