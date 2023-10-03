SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Galatasaray beat Man United 3-2 in Champions League
Manchester United were beaten 3-2 by Galatasaray in the second UEFA Champions League Group A match on Tuesday.
Galatasaray beat Man United 3-2 in Champions League
Manchester United are now staring at an early UEFA Champions League exit following the loss to Galatasaray on Tuesday. / Photo: Reuters
October 3, 2023

Mauro Icardi struck in the 81st minute as Galatasaray beat ten-man Manchester United 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday and increased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The striker had already missed a chance from the penalty spot to put the Turkish team ahead at Old Trafford. But he was more clinical when racing on to Davinson Sanchez's header before lifting a shot over United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It was United's sixth defeat in ten games this season and its second in its opening two matches in Group A of the Champions League.

To make matters worse for Ten Hag, his team had twice led through goals from Rasmus Hojlund in each half.

Quick replies

But on both occasions Galatasaray produced quick replies to even the score, while Casemiro was sent off after bringing down Dries Mertens for a penalty in the 76th minute.

Hojlund fired United ahead in the 17th minute with a header from close range, but the lead didn’t last long as Wilfried Zaha equalised in the 23rd minute.

Hojlund scored again in the 67th minute when he seized on a loose ball from Sergio Oliveira near the halfway line, drove forward and finished past Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera.

The visitors were level again four minutes later as Kerem Akturkoglu converted from inside the box.

Icardi bags winner

Soon after Mertens charged into the area when collecting Onana's errant pass, but he was brought down by Casemiro before he could shoot and the Brazilian was shown a second yellow card.

Icardi shot wide from the penalty spot, but made no mistake when through on goal to score the winner minutes later.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us