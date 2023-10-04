US President Joe Biden thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for "answering Haiti’s call to serve as the lead nation of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission," according to the White House.

"They welcomed the successful vote at the United Nations Security Council yesterday authorizing the MSS to bring relief to the people of Haiti, who have suffered for far too long at the hands of violent criminals," the White House in a statement following a telephone call between the two leaders.

On Tuesday, Kenya’s President Ruto welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution to send a Kenya-led multinational force aimed at containing the gang violence in Haiti saying he was delighted following the decision.

"President Biden also congratulated President Ruto for hosting the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit and expressed appreciation for the US - Kenya strategic partnership, which is founded on a pursuit of shared solutions to global challenges," it said.

Escalating violence

The two leaders also discussed "additional opportunities to promote regional security and mutual prosperity by spurring new investments, jobs, and sustainable growth.”

The UN Security Council resolution, with strong backing from 13 of its 15 member states, provided the mandate for foreign security forces to intervene in Haiti, addressing the escalating issue of gang violence that has plagued the Caribbean nation.

The resolution, drafted collaboratively by the US and Ecuador, authorizes participating member states in the mission to "take all necessary measures to fulfill its mandate, strictly adhering to all international law, including international human rights law, as applicable." Russia and China chose to abstain from the vote.

The MSS is expected to be led by Kenya, which has pledged the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers, with the Bahamas committing 150 people. Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda also announced they were willing to help.