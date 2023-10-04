AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN warns of 'imminent risk' of atrocities in Ethiopia
UN team says all risk factors for atrocity crimes are now present in Ethiopia.
UN warns of 'imminent risk' of atrocities in Ethiopia
The commission expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the Amhara region / Others
October 4, 2023

A United Nations report warned on Tuesday of a very real and imminent risk of atrocity crimes in Ethiopia.

Atrocity crimes are the most serious crimes against humankind and according to the UN are defined as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The report by the UN’s International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) found that all eight of the common risk factors and the majority of the specific risk factors for atrocity crimes are now present in Ethiopia.

“The latest detailed findings are based on an assessment of the risk factors for atrocity crimes, which are considered to be the most serious crimes against humankind,” the report noted.

Amhara crisis

“These crimes - including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity – are identified in the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes,” the statement added.

The commission also expressed alarm over the deteriorating situation in the Amhara region, including emerging reports of extrajudicial killings and mass arrests, which has attracted the attention of experts, analysts and the international community.

Radhika Coomaraswamy, an expert of the commission, said “the situation in Ethiopia clearly merits such attention and it is vital that this continues.”

The report also warned that nearly a year following the ratification of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the prevailing human rights conditions in the country continue to be deeply concerning.

Severe instability

The report added that numerous regions within Tigray, particularly in the northwest, northeast, west and south, continue to experience severe instability or remain inaccessible.

The Ethiopian government has yet to comment on the report.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us