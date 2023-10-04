A United Nations report warned on Tuesday of a very real and imminent risk of atrocity crimes in Ethiopia.

Atrocity crimes are the most serious crimes against humankind and according to the UN are defined as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The report by the UN’s International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) found that all eight of the common risk factors and the majority of the specific risk factors for atrocity crimes are now present in Ethiopia.

“The latest detailed findings are based on an assessment of the risk factors for atrocity crimes, which are considered to be the most serious crimes against humankind,” the report noted.

Amhara crisis

“These crimes - including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity – are identified in the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes,” the statement added.

The commission also expressed alarm over the deteriorating situation in the Amhara region, including emerging reports of extrajudicial killings and mass arrests, which has attracted the attention of experts, analysts and the international community.

Radhika Coomaraswamy, an expert of the commission, said “the situation in Ethiopia clearly merits such attention and it is vital that this continues.”

The report also warned that nearly a year following the ratification of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the prevailing human rights conditions in the country continue to be deeply concerning.

Severe instability

The report added that numerous regions within Tigray, particularly in the northwest, northeast, west and south, continue to experience severe instability or remain inaccessible.

The Ethiopian government has yet to comment on the report.