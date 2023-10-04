The Moroccan Health Ministry late on Tuesday announced the activation of "health vigilance measures" to prevent the infiltration of bedbugs from outside.

The health ministry said in a statement that in the wake of the bedbug infestation in a European country, in reference to France, it started health vigilance to prevent its infiltration.

The statement added that the ministry was alerted by a ship captain, arriving from France's Marseille port, on the existence of bedbugs in the ship's crew cabin.

The health teams in the Moroccan Tangier port activated the required protocols to tackle the issue, the statement also said.

Bedbugs panic

It noted that after conducting a "thorough inspection" of all the ship's components, it was "confirmed the absence of any bedbugs on the ship."

On Tuesday, French Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau urged the public not to panic about the spread of the bedbugs.

The French government early this week vowed to take action to "reassure and protect" the public against the bedbug infestation.

Dozens of shocking videos were published on different social media platforms on the spread of bedbugs in buses, trains, airports, and other public places in Paris.

The bedbug infestation comes as Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

Bedbugs are small, parasitic insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals, often found in bedding and furniture, causing itchy bites and infestations in homes and hotels.