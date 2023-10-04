French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for research in semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots.

The trio, whose names were leaked in the Swedish press ahead of the announcement, received the honour "for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots," the jury said.

"The Nobel Laureates ... have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The particles, which are called quantum dots, are now of great importance in nanotechnology," the Nobel Committee for Chemistry said in a statement.

"Researchers believe that in the future they could contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communication."

Nanoparticles and quantum dots are used in LED-lights and can also be used to guide surgeons while removing cancer tissue.

The more than century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($997,959).