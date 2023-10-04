Congolese opposition politician Moise Katumbi has announced he will run for president in DRC’s December 20, 2023 elections, facing off against the incumbent head of state Felix Tshisekedi.

Katumbi, a businessman and former governor of the copper-rich Katanga region, will also be competing against Martin Fayulu – who came second in the last election – and Nobel Prize-winning gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, among others.

Tshisekedi, the son of DR-Congo's long-term opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, had a turbulent first term embroiled in economic hardship, disease outbreaks and a surge in militia attacks in the east.

"Our country is condemned neither to war, nor to insecurity, nor to bad governance, nor to repeated violations of the rule of law and freedoms," Katumbi said in the statement on Wednesday.

‘Dramatic context of repression’

His Ensemble pour la Republique party will reveal a programme in coming weeks that it says will aim to restore security, create jobs and improve social services.

Tshisekedi came to power promising to end decades of political repression and corruption but human rights groups as well as his rivals have accused him of being just as repressive as his predecessors.

His government denies accusations that rights and liberties have been curbed in DR-Congo.

The months leading up to the December 20 polls have been tense, marred by protests over delays and alleged irregularities in voter registration.

Katumbi's party spokesperson, Cherubin Okende, was shot dead in July.

Ensemble pour la Republique denounced a "dramatic context of repression", citing Okende's assassination and a crackdown on opposition protests last month.

Exile

Katumbi, 58, left the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016 after he was accused by the government of hiring mercenaries as part of a plot against Tshisekedi's predecessor Joseph Kabila.

He was also sentenced to three years in prison in absentia that year for real estate fraud – charges he said were politically motivated.

Katumbi was barred from returning to the country to take part in the last election in 2018, the results of which were widely contested.

He returned home in 2019 after his fraud conviction was overturned and prosecutors dropped their investigations into the mercenary accusations.

Katumbi's pardoning was part of a move by Tshisekedi to signal a new era of political openness. Other indicted politicians and hundreds of prisoners were also cleared.