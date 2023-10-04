The head of Burkina Faso's gendarmerie has been fired a week after four police officers were detained on suspicion of involvement in a "plot against state security".

The ruling junta last week said that the intelligence and security services had foiled a coup attempt.

Lieutenant-Colonel Evrard Somda has been replaced as the head of the armed police force.

Lieutenant-Colonel Kouagri Natama will succeed him, a presidential decree seen by AFP indicated.

The news comes a year after junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in the West African nation on September 30, 2022.

Takeover

Natama, had in a previous role, headed the police in the northern Kaya region, where Traore's regiment was based.

Somda had held the post since February 2022, but his position was weakened by the arrest of the four officers who include two close associates.

Traore’s takeover was the country's second coup in eight months, both triggered in part by discontent at failures to stem a raging militant insurgency.

In an interview on public television on Friday, Traore denied rumours that he was dismantling the gendarmerie.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked country, saw militant insurgents sweep in from Mali in 2015.

More than 17,000 civilians, troops and police have since died, according to an NGO monitor.