FIFA's decision to award the hosting of the 2030 World Cup to Portugal, Spain and Morocco was greeted with great joy by the people of Morocco.

Moroccans who spoke to Anadolu news agency said that they are very honored and proud that their country will host the 2030 World Cup and invited football lovers from all over the world to visit Morocco.

Football coach Mohammed Daoudi said, “We are very happy about this decision so that Morocco will organize the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.”

“It’s a huge sporting event, with a lot of positive sides ; financially, socially and sportingly. Therefore we are extremely grateful regarding this completion that will add even more completions either for the economy, in sports and in our daily life”, Daoudi added.

'Invite the world'

Artiste Samir Langouste said, “We are very honored and proud that Morocco will be the host country for the World Cup 2030 and we cannot wait to invite the world to come and see Morocco.”

Hassan Hamdi, a taxi driver, said, "If God wants we will live up to the expectations of this huge event that is the World Cup such as what happened in Qatar or even better. In conclusion it will make Morocco more famous with many tourists and help develop the country."

Spain, Portugal and Morocco joined to be the only bidder to host the 2030 World Cup, FIFA confirmed Wednesday.

"The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation subject to the completion of a successful bidding process conducted by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress in 2024," it said.

Centenary celebration

FIFA said the FIFA Council unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in Uruguay's capital of Montevideo and three matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino, 53, said the first of the three matches will be held in Montevideo's Estadio Centenario, which hosted the majority of matches during the first World Cup in 1930.