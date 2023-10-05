BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
Egyptian banks have suspended debit card use in foreign currency to stop a drain on the scarce resource.
Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
Egyptian banks have also been tightening up on the amount of foreign currency that clients can buy in the country. / Photo: AA
October 5, 2023

At least two Egyptian banks have suspended the use of Egyptian pound debit cards outside the country to stop a drain on foreign currency as the country's currency shortage worsens.

Arab African International Bank sent a notice to customers on Wednesday and Arab International Bank sent one on Thursday announcing the suspension, according to several customers.

A customer representative for Arab African International Bank confirmed the move, saying it was due to the country's foreign exchange shortage.

One banker in Egypt said all banks were facing similar problems as a result of the currency shortage, but that each was taking decisions separately.

A substantial number of debit card holders had been using cards to make bulk purchases, often in the United Arab Emirates, of gold, mobile telephones and other products to take advantage of the Egyptian pound's low official exchange rate.

Foreign currency purchases

Debit card transactions are charged at the official rate of about 31 pounds to the dollar whereas on the black market a dollar sells for around 40 or 41 pounds. Egypt has kept its currency fixed against the dollar since March despite a widening gap with the black market rate.

"Sometimes they just send the cards (without leaving Egypt), and they buy things with them. You find there are four or five people from the same family," the banker said.

Other banks were likely to introduce similar restrictions next week, the banker added.

In recent months, banks have also been tightening up on the amount of foreign currency clients can buy in Egypt and on how much can they can charge to their credit cards while abroad.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us