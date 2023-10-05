The Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) hit weapons and ammunition warehouses of the terrorist group YPG/PKK as part of anti-terror operations in northern Syria, security sources said.

MIT carried out an operation in Syria, south of the Turkish border, after it uncovered that the PKK/YPG's attack on the Interior Ministry in the Turkish capital Ankara last Sunday was planned in Syria and that the terrorists taking part in the attack infiltrated Türkiye from Syria, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

During the operation, PKK/YPG terror group's weapons and ammunition warehouses were destroyed, along with attack and sabotage units and R&D centres.

Operations against the terrorist PKK/YPG will continue until Türkiye’s goals are achieved, it added.

A suicide bomber on Sunday blew himself up in front of the interior ministry building in Türkiye's capital, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. ​

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.