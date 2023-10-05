WORLD
Grenade shells found in Wagner jet crash victims' bodies: Putin
Russian leader Putin has suggested that the cause of the jet crash that killed Wagner chief and nine others in August could have been an accidental grenade explosion.
Vladimir Putin says an investigation into the deaths of Wagner officials in August is still ongoing. / Photo: Reuters
October 5, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that fragments of a hand grenade have been found in the bodies of people who died in an August crash of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane.

Putin added that experts investigating the crash found no indication that the plane had suffered an “external impact.” All ten people on board, including Wagner mercenary group chief Prigozhin, were killed.

While Putin noted that the probe was still ongoing and stopped short of saying what caused the crash, his statement appeared to hint that the plane was brought down by an accidental grenade explosion.

Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion in June marked the most serious challenge to Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades and eroded his authority.

Exactly two months after the rebellion’s start, a plane carrying Prigozhin and his top lieutenants crashed on Aug. 23 while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

