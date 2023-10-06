Gunmen allegedly involved in the kidnapping of seven students of the University of Jos in north-central Nigeria, have been arrested.

The two gunmen were among 91 suspects arrested in connection with various crimes in the region as the security forces intensify a crackdown on armed groups.

The suspected kidnappers were arrested after a month-long special operation and investigations that led security agents to their hideout, the spokesperson of a special military task force in Plateau State known as Operation Safe Haven said in a statement.

Kidnap for ransom

Kidnappings for ransom some cases involving university students are relatively common in Nigeria.

Those abducted from the University of Jos were freed after their parents paid undisclosed ransom fees to their captors, local media had reported.

Kidnapping for ransom by armed gangs remains a challenge for security forces in Nigeria with some of the victims getting killed.

The Nigerian police have advised that paying ransom to kidnappers fuels the crisis and have tried discouraging the families of victims from negotiating with their captors.

Missing leader found dead

Meanwhile, the security forces in Plateau state say the body of a local community leader, who had been declared missing, has been found.

The Fulani community leader in Panyam area Ardo Adamu Idris found dead on Thursday, several days after he was declared missing.

Troops acted ''on credible intelligence from well meaning locals,'' a military spokesperson Captain Oya James said in a statement.

''The body has since been handed over to the family for proper burial,'' he added. It is not yet clear who was responsible for the death of the community leader. But the region has suffered years of ethnic violence as well as kidnappings for ransom by gangs.

''The investigation will now proceed with renewed vigor to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and quickly bring them to justice,'' Captain James said.