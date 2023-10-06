TÜRKİYE
Two Turkish security officers injured in PKK terrorists' harassing fire in Syria die
Huseyin Simsek, who was temporarily assigned to Türkiye's Syria Task Force, and Turkish Armed Forces Infantry Specialist Sergeant Recep Parlak, were seriously wounded in Türkiye's anti-terror operation zones in Syria.
October 6, 2023

Two Turkish security officers, who were wounded in separate harassment fire incidents by PKK/YPG terrorists in Türkiye's anti-terror operation zones in Syria, died on Friday.

A senior Turkish police officer who was wounded in a harassing fire by the terrorist group PKK has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the Governor’s Office in southeastern Gaziantep province said.

Huseyin Simsek, who was temporarily assigned to Türkiye’s Syria Task Force, was wounded in a harassing fire by members of the separatist terrorist organisation, the Gaziantep Governor’s Office said in a statement on Friday, referring to the terrorist group PKK.

Simsek was taken to Gaziantep University Hospital and died from his injuries there, the statement added.

In a separate harassing fire by in September 11, Turkish Armed Forces Infantry Specialist Sergeant Recep Parlak was seriously wounded.

Parlak died in hospital from wounds sustained during PKK/YPG harassment fire in northern Iraq's Claw-Lock operational area – Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Türkiye apprehends 75 PKK terror suspects

Turkish police counterterrorism teams apprehended 75 terror suspects during operations in 11 provinces of the country, Türkiye's interior minister said on Friday morning.

“75 suspected members of the PKK terrorist organisation were captured within the scope of the ‘HEROES’ operations,” Ali Yerlikaya stated on his X account.

“We will not let them go, both within the country and beyond the borders. Our fight will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised!” he added.

SOURCE:AA
