Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Friday to voice their opposition to the LGBTQ community.

The rally followed a Supreme Court decision last month that allowed a gay rights lobby to register as a non-governmental organisation.

Backed by religious groups, the demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court in Nairobi after Friday prayers at a nearby mosque, demanding the resignation of three judges involved in the case.

Some held placards reading "LGBTQ is not African", "LGBTQ Agenda must fail" and "A walk for upholding family values".

Gay sex remains a crime in Kenya under colonial-era laws with penalties including prison terms of up to 14 years.

Convictions under the laws are rare.

Protest organisers said they will also march to parliament to show support for a draft bill calling for the criminalisation of gay relations with tough penalties, including a jail term of up to 50 years.

The bill by an opposition legislator is yet to be debated on the floor of the house but mirrors many aspects of the anti-gay legislation passed in Uganda earlier this year.

The Uganda law contains provisions making "aggravated homosexuality" a potentially capital offence and penalties for consensual same-sex relations of up to life in prison.

Homosexuality is illegal in many East African countries.