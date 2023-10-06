AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Anti-gay protesters demand sacking of Kenyan judges
The rally follows a Supreme Court decision that allowed a gay rights lobby to register as a non-governmental organisation.
Anti-gay protesters demand sacking of Kenyan judges
Anti-LGBTQ protesters and religious activists march outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi. / Photo: Reuters
October 6, 2023

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Friday to voice their opposition to the LGBTQ community.

The rally followed a Supreme Court decision last month that allowed a gay rights lobby to register as a non-governmental organisation.

Backed by religious groups, the demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court in Nairobi after Friday prayers at a nearby mosque, demanding the resignation of three judges involved in the case.

Some held placards reading "LGBTQ is not African", "LGBTQ Agenda must fail" and "A walk for upholding family values".

Gay sex remains a crime in Kenya under colonial-era laws with penalties including prison terms of up to 14 years.

Convictions under the laws are rare.

Protest organisers said they will also march to parliament to show support for a draft bill calling for the criminalisation of gay relations with tough penalties, including a jail term of up to 50 years.

The bill by an opposition legislator is yet to be debated on the floor of the house but mirrors many aspects of the anti-gay legislation passed in Uganda earlier this year.

The Uganda law contains provisions making "aggravated homosexuality" a potentially capital offence and penalties for consensual same-sex relations of up to life in prison.

Homosexuality is illegal in many East African countries.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us