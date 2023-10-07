At least six soldiers were killed and three more injured at a military training facility in the Northern Cape province in South Africa on Friday after a fire broke out, the military has said

In a statement on Saturday morning, the military said the fire broke out on Friday afternoon at the South African Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) where soldiers had been deployed in preparation for the annual army exercise, Exercise Vukuhlome.

The fire spread from the western border of a mine that is located next to the training area.

Camping equipment and vehicles were destroyed in the blaze as the fire brigade continues with efforts to extinguish it, military spokesperson Major General René Mercuur said.

"At the moment the focus is to contain the fire and to account for all members who were in the area where the fire occurred," he said.

The Minister of Defence, Thandi Modise, has extended condolences to the families and colleagues of the six soldiers.