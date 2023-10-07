Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack against Israel Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and sending ground units to kill or abduct people as Israel retaliated with air strikes.

At least 40 people were reported killed in Israel, while Gaza authorities reported a death toll of 198 in the bloodiest escalation in the Israel-Palestinian conflict since May 2021.

"We are at war," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the military launched a series of strikes against targets of Iran-backed Hamas in the blockaded coastal encla ve.

"The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," the right-wing veteran premier vowed after Hamas launched its first such combined air, ground and sea offensive, on a Jewish holiday and half a century after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Surprise attack

The Islamist group started the surprise attack around 6:30 am (0330 GMT) with thousands of rockets aimed at towns and cities as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, some bypassing the Iron Dome defence system and hitting buildings.

Hamas fighters -- travelling in vehicles, boats and even using motorised paragliders -- breached blocka ded Gaza's security barrier and attacked nearby Israeli towns and military posts, sparking gun battles as panicked residents hid out in bunkers.

Bodies were seen lying on the streets of the town of Sderot near Gaza.

"Send help, please!" one Israeli woman sheltering with her two-year-old child pleaded as militants outside opened fire at her house and tried to break into their safe room, Israeli media reported.

'Gates of hell'

AFP journalists witnessed armed Palestinians gathered around an Israeli tank that was partially in flames, and others returning to Gaza City driving a seized Israeli Humvee.

Israeli army Major General Ghasan Alyan warned Hamas had "opened the gates of hell" and would "pay for its deeds".

The army said its forces were fighting Palestinian militants on the ground in several locations near the Gaza Strip, in a defensive operation labelled "Swords of Iron".

Israeli authorities said 10 people in Israel were killed by rocket fire and 30 by gunfire.