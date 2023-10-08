WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas-Israeli conflict: African Union urges end to violence
The African Union stresses that the denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people is the main cause of the permanent Israeli-Palestinian tension.
Hamas-Israeli conflict: African Union urges end to violence
Hundreds of people have been killed in latest Gaza conflict after Hamas launched an attack. / Photo: AA
October 8, 2023

The African Union has expressed ''utmost concern'' over the latest outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence saying it has ''grave consequences'' for the lives of civilians and regional peace.

''Denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign State, is the main cause of the permanent Israeli-Palestinian tension,'' Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement.

Hamas launched a stunning attack Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who entered Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip amid heavy rocket fire with the violence raging on Sunday.

At least 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,500 injured in the attack, while several soldiers and civilians were captured by Hamas and taken back to Gaza.

Safeguarding interests

Israel retaliated with a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which left more than 250 Palestinians dead and injured over 1,700, according to the Health Ministry.

The AU Commission Chairperson appealed to both parties to urgently ''put an end to military hostilities and to return, without conditions, to the negotiating table to implement the principle of two States living side by side.''

Moussa Faki Mahamat believes this will ''safeguard the interests of the Palestinian people and the Israeli people.''

He also urged the international community and ''the major world powers to assume their responsibilities to impose peace and guarantee the rights of the two peoples.''

'Self-defence'

Following the outbreak of violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to use all of Israel’s strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities and “take revenge for this black day.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry characterised the Hamas attack as an act of self-defense. Iran is an arch-enemy of Israel.

The Hamas attack came as Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought Tel Aviv to the verge of a catastrophic defeat

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us