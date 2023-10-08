The African Union has expressed ''utmost concern'' over the latest outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence saying it has ''grave consequences'' for the lives of civilians and regional peace.

''Denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign State, is the main cause of the permanent Israeli-Palestinian tension,'' Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement.

Hamas launched a stunning attack Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who entered Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip amid heavy rocket fire with the violence raging on Sunday.

At least 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,500 injured in the attack, while several soldiers and civilians were captured by Hamas and taken back to Gaza.

Safeguarding interests

Israel retaliated with a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which left more than 250 Palestinians dead and injured over 1,700, according to the Health Ministry.

The AU Commission Chairperson appealed to both parties to urgently ''put an end to military hostilities and to return, without conditions, to the negotiating table to implement the principle of two States living side by side.''

Moussa Faki Mahamat believes this will ''safeguard the interests of the Palestinian people and the Israeli people.''

He also urged the international community and ''the major world powers to assume their responsibilities to impose peace and guarantee the rights of the two peoples.''

'Self-defence'

Following the outbreak of violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to use all of Israel’s strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities and “take revenge for this black day.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry characterised the Hamas attack as an act of self-defense. Iran is an arch-enemy of Israel.

The Hamas attack came as Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought Tel Aviv to the verge of a catastrophic defeat