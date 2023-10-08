TÜRKİYE
PKK/YPG terror group supporters march to Swedish parliament
Police take measures to ensure that the terror group's supporters could complete the march as demonstrators chanted slogans against Türkiye.
The group is listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU. / Photo: AA / Others
October 8, 2023

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group have gathered in Stockholm, spreading terrorist propaganda and chanting anti-Turkish slogans all under police supervision.

They gathered at Norra Bantorget Square on Saturday and marched to the parliament building with rags symbolising the terror group and a poster of its ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan.

The protesters carried banners that had messages against Sweden's ascension to NATO and chanted slogans against Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In one video shared on social media, the demonstrators were seen carrying rags symbolising the PKK/YPG as they opened a poster of Ocalan and burned an effigy of Erdogan.

Police took measures to ensure that PKK/YPG supporters could complete the march and closed roads on the route to traffic.

Against Sweden in NATO

Supporters of the terror group previously gathered in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on September 25.

They also gathered on September 30 at Medborgarplatsen Square and demanded the cancellation of Sweden's agreement with Türkiye in the NATO membership process.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The group is listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU.

SOURCE:AA
