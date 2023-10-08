WORLD
Israeli airstrikes kill entire family of six in Gaza
Israeli airstrikes struck the residence of the Shaban family in Gaza city, resulting in the deaths of both parents and their four children, according to local sources.
Gaza’s Interior Ministry said many civilians were trapped under the rubble of collapsed structures. / Photo: AP
October 8, 2023

All members of a family of six were killed in an attack by Israeli warplanes on the blockaded Gaza, as fierce fighting continued a day after surprise attack by Hamas inside Israel.

Israeli warplanes targeted the house of the Shaban family in the Al Nasr neighborhood in the west of Gaza city, killing the parents and their four children, according to local sources on Sunday.

Israel also targeted houses, mosques and a radio center during its attacks on Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said many civilians were trapped under the rubble of collapsed structures.

Operation Al Aqsa Flood

Hamas launched on Saturday Operation Al Aqsa Flood, saying its multifront attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we are at war."

He called on Palestinian civilians in Gaza to leave as the Israeli military is going to turn "all Hamas hiding places into rubble."

Palestinians in Gaza, however, have no where to go as the entire territory is blockaded by Israel.

At least 313 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 2,000 others injured in the attacks, according to medical sources in Gaza, while the Israeli death toll has climbed to 600.

