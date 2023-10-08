TÜRKİYE
Regional peace only achievable with 'two-state solution': President Erdogan
Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and reduce the tensions, Turkish President Erdogan says.
Turkish President Erdogan urges for geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders. / Photo: AA / Others
October 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the realisation of an independent, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as capital, could not be delayed any longer.

“Lasting peace in the Middle East is only possible through a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Erdogan said on Sunday at the opening ceremony of Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy on the European side of Istanbul.

Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and reduce the tensions that escalated on Saturday.

Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood, saying it was in response to the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas, launching air strikes on the Gaza city.

Fighting continued into its second day on Sunday and Israel declared a "state of war".

SOURCE:AA
