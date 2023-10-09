WORLD
Over 123,000 displaced in Gaza amid Israel, Hamas conflict — UN
UN reports over 123,000 displaced in Gaza due to Israeli bombardments claiming to target Hamas positions while 159 housing units destroyed and 1,210 severely damaged as conflict continues in the third day.
AA Relatives of people who lost their lives during the attacks organized by Israeli forces, mourn in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on October 8, 2023. / Photo: AA / Others
October 9, 2023

The United Nations says the number of displaced Gaza residents has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas following the group’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

As of late Sunday, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit.

Several Israeli news outlets, citing rescue service officials, said at least 700 people have been killed in Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory. About 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.

'All responsibility'

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Sunday that the international support behind Israel encourages it to commit more crimes.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prime Ministry Press Office said that Shtayyeh held a phone call with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about the latest developments in Palestine and Israel.

Shtayyeh said that “all responsibility” for what is happening belongs to Israel, which has created an “atmosphere of hatred, violence and incitement and violated international law.”

West Bank killings

At least six Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in several cities in the occupied West Bank.

In a series of statements, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that one person was killed in Jericho, three in Qalandia in northern Jerusalem and one each in Al-Khalil and Nablus by gunfire from occupation forces.

The ministry said the bodies of the three youths from Qalandia had been transferred to the medical centre in Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces had opened fire with live ammunition on the three youths in a clash at a military checkpoint.

SOURCE:AA
