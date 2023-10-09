By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Abdullahi Isa Dandago, a final-year student of entrepreneurial studies at Yusuf Maitama Sule University in Nigeria's Kano, dreams about going places with his fledgling courier business.

His firm, Abu Amatu, currently offers pickup and delivery mainly within Kano State, which he aims to expand to other provinces and then to the neighbouring countries. He hopes to fill what he thinks is a vacuum in traditional postal services.

"My biggest ambition is to grow my business and then own an airline company called Abu Amatullah Airlines," Abdullahi tells TRT Afrika with all the enthusiasm of an entrepreneur fired by the infinite possibilities of a grand dream.

Ambitious he may be, the young man isn't oblivious to the challenges that clutter his path. "Some people don't acknowledge what our line of work entails. The cost of fuel and lack of infrastructure have been clogs in the wheel of progress," he says.

Decline amid plenty

Although the number of businesses or people that use postal services in Nigeria isn't clear, data released by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics in September shows a 100% increase in the number of items handled by postal services between 2021 and 2022.

"The total number of postal articles handled in 2022 increased by 102.05% from 17.7 million in 2021 to 35.7 million in 2022,” according to the report.

But despite the massive growth in the number of items shipped through postal services within the country, the industry's revenue declined between 2021 and 2023.

"The total revenue generated from postal activities in 2022 fell by 17.05% from N3.63 billion in 2021 to N3.01 billion in 2022," states the report. "The total number of post offices and postal agencies decreased by 19.43% from 2,794 in 2021 to 2,251 in 2022."

Ripple effects

Business owners who rely on postal services to deliver online orders are also affected by the challenges impeding the progress of courier service providers like Abdullahi.

Aisha Idris Sulaiman's Magnificento Collection, a fashion accessories brand, is among those indirectly impacted by the trend.

"There are few options for us when it comes to inter-state deliveries. It is always frustrating using the motor parks but we still have to go for it, knowing that most of our customers can't afford the rates charged by the big companies," Aisha tells TRT Afrika.

"If local companies are available to take care of that, I think it will be cheaper and easier for us."

For Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, who owns a beauty salon and fabric shop in Abuja, ride-hailing services like Uber or Bolt are handy when motorcycle couriers are too busy for delivery within the city.

Call to action

Amid the scramble for a piece of the growing courier-service pie, there is a renewed thrust to promote revitalised postal services as the most reliable of the lot.

"With over 1180 post office outlets and 3,000 postal agencies, NIPOST will play a critical role in our digital economy," says a card posted on the microblogging site X by Nigeria's minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

"As we innovate towards a stronger digital economy, the role of NIPOST cannot be underestimated. Please share some of your hopes for the ideal NIPOST in the comments," the post adds.

The minister received 700-odd replies, over 2,000 likes and around 900 reposts, which constitute a 700% increase over the average traction generated by his other posts on the same handle.

So, what does that indicate? It shows how increasingly important postal services are to businesses related to or using digital assets such as e-commerce.

Decreased patronage

In Nigeria, homes don't have mailboxes in front of the gate. Individuals and organisations receive mail, parcels or books mainly through PO Box and Private Mail Bags (PMB) kept in post offices.

Based on recent data, these facilities aren't getting any more popular despite the increase in the volume of items handled by postal services.

"The total number of boxes installed in 2022 was 836,731, showing a decrease of 0.08% from 837,428 in 2021," states the latest report. "The total number of PMBs available in 2022 stood at 20,775, showing a fall of 8.44% from 22,689 in 2021."

The way forward

In addition to hundreds of suggestions received on how the 1,180 post offices owned by NIPOST can help enhance the Nigerian digital economy, stakeholders have identified a business-friendly environment for courier services as an imperative.

“First, the government should ask KAROTA (Kano State Traffic Police) to stop treating us like their enemies. We are also partners in progress because we are contributing to the economy," Abdullahi tells TRT Afrika.

He also calls for "integrating advanced tracking systems, electronic notifications, and online platforms for customers to track their packages and receive real-time updates".

Abdullahi believes that if the issues confronting private players in the sector are fixed, their businesses will flourish.

Aisha is convinced that a dynamic business environment would be a win-win for all. "If we have local companies taking care of delivery, I think it will not only help them to grow but also make the cost of doing business cheaper for us," she says.