Nigerian policeman sentenced to death over lawyer's death
A Nigerian policeman has been sentenced to death for killing a Lagos-based lawyer in December 2022.
Bolanle Raheem was shot dead in Lagos on December 25, 2022. / Photo: Nigerian Police / Others
October 9, 2023

The High Court in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has sentenced a police officer to death after he was found guilty of fatally shooting a female lawyer on December 25, 2022.

Drambi Vandi shot at Bolanle Raheem's car at Ajah in Lagos, when she was heading home from church.

The court heard that Vandi asked Raheem to pull over. While taking a U-turn at a roundabout, Vandi shot Raheem, who was in the car with her sister and four children.

Raheem, who was expectant, was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival.

Shot at close range

On Monday, Judge Ibironke Harrison sentenced Vandi to death, saying the prosecution had proven its case against him.

The judge said that Vandi shot 41-year-old Raheem at close range, suggesting he had the motive to kill.

Vandi, through his lawyer, Adetokunbo Odutola argued that no person saw him shooting Raheem, and that an examination of the bullet that killed Raheem did not confirm that it was fired from Vandi’s firearm.

The court, however, found the defense's arguments unsupported.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
