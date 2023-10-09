TÜRKİYE
Ankara makes every effort to end conflicts in region: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, temporarily interrupting a cabinet meeting to discuss recent tensions between Israel and Palestine.
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's efforts to put an end to the conflicts in the region and to establish peace as soon as possible during the meeting. / Photo: AA / Others
October 9, 2023

Speaking over the phone, Erdogan and Abbas discussed the latest developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

During the conversation, recent developments between Israel and Palestine, as well as the tension in the region were discussed, it added.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's efforts to put an end to the conflicts in the region and to establish peace as soon as possible during the meeting, the statement added.

The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the besieged Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 560, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday amid ongoing fighting. It also said the number of injured people surged to 2,900.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli army has "intensified its aggression" on Gaza with hundreds of raids.

The Israeli army said it had struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Palestine's Gaza, which they claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad group.

At least 800 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

