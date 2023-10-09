SPORTS
CAF releases draw for Women's Champions League
CAF has released the 2023 Women's Champions League draw, with eight clubs set to battle it out in Cote d'Ivoire from November 5 to 19.
Morocco's AS FAR are the CAF Women's Champions League defending champions. / Photo: AA / Others
October 9, 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the draw for the 2023 Women's Champions League.

The matches will be played in Cote d'Ivoire from November 5 to 19.

Eight women's football clubs will take part in the tournament.

The clubs have been pooled in two groups of four each. The four clubs per group will play against each other.

The two top clubs in each of the groups will advance to the semi-final, which will produce the finalists.

Group A is made up of Cote d'Ivoire's Athletico FC d'Abidjan, Morocco's Sporting Casablanca, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Tanzania's Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa Queens.

Hosted in two cities

Group B, on the other hand, comprises Morocco's AS FAR, Ghana's Ampem Darkoa, Equatorial Guinea's Huracanes FC and Mali's AS Mande.

The clubs secured spots in the continental championship after topping their respective national league tournaments.

Morocco's AS FAR are the defending champions.

"The competition will be hosted in two beautiful cities of Cote D’Ivoire namely, San Pedro (Stade Laurent Pokou) and Korhogo (Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly)," CAF said in a statement on Monday.

