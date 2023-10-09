Sudan and Iran have agreed to normalise their ties after seven years of estrangement, the Sudanese foreign ministry announced on Monday.

"The Republic of Sudan and the Islamic Republic of Iran have decided, after numerous contacts over the past months, to resume their diplomatic ties in order to serve the interests of the two countries," stated the ministry stated in a press release on Monday.

"The two governments have agreed to develop good ties based on mutual respect for sovereignty, joint interests, and coexistence," the statement read.

Both parties have also committed to enhancing ties between the two countries in various sectors, emphasising regional stability.

Embassies

Additionally, the agreement includes plans to reopen embassies in each other's countries in the coming period and to exchange official delegations.

Sudan severed ties with Iran in 2016, accusing Iran of posing a threat to regional stability after an attack on Saudi Arabia.

Following the diplomatic break, Sudan, under the leadership of then-President Omar Al-Bashir, decided to join the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia to combat Houthi rebels in Yemen, who were backed by Iran.